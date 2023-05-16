Flying Honours out to stake Derby claims in Dante

Flying Honours will take on 11 rivals as he tries to forward his Betfred Derby claims in Thursday’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.

Stablemate Military Order is to the fore in the Epsom betting following his Lingfield victory last week and Flying Honours looked a potential Classic contender when winning the 10-furlong Zetland Stakes on his final juvenile start last year.

Canberra Legend makes the switch to Group Two company after an impressive start to his career, winning each of his two starts this term, firstly on the all-weather at Newcastle in February before making a seamless switch to Listed level in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket for James Ferguson.

Sir Michael Stoute won the Dante with subsequent Epsom hero Desert Crown last term and this time he relies on Passenger, winner of the Wood Ditton on his only start to date. The son of Ulysses is not currently entered in the Derby, however.

Epictetus already has one Derby trial win under his belt after scoring in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last month and he represents John and Thady Gosden, while The Foxes switches up in trip for Andrew Balding after finishing second in the Craven on his reappearance.

Aidan O’Brien relies on French Group Three winner Continuous, who is unbeaten in two starts so far, with the John Murphy-trained White Birch enhancing the Irish challenge after his narrow Ballysax Stakes verdict last time out.

Charlie Johnston is double-handed with Newcastle Listed winner Dear My Friend and likely outsider Killybegs Warrior with Roger Teal’s Dancing Magic, the Karl Burke-trained Liberty Lane and King Of Steel, who will be making his first start for Roger Varian completing the line up.

Free Wind makes her long-awaited return to action for the Gosden team in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes on the same card.

The five-year-old won the Lancashire Oaks on her only start last term, sustaining an injury when she was badly hampered but still managing to recover and secure the victory.

Eight runners go to post with Varian’s Toksana Belle an interesting contender on her British bow having landed last year’s German Oaks when trained by Andreas Wohler.