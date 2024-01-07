Fog threat for Naas card
Fog continues to be a concern at Naas ahead of this afternoon’s Grade One card.
The Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle is due to be the highlight of a seven-race fixture, with the ground declared fit for action following an initial 7.30am inspection.
However, fog has been slow to lift at the track and while it is forecast to clear, clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan is maintaining a careful watch.
He said: “Met Eireann are saying it’s lifting, but the fact there’s no wind means it’s going to be slow lifting.
“We can see the last fence now which we couldn’t earlier, so it is lifting slowly, but it’s very unpredictable and we will just continue to monitor.”
The ground at Naas is soft, soft to heavy on the chase and hurdles track.
