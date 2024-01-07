07 January 2024

Fog threat for Naas card

By NewsChain Sport
07 January 2024

Fog continues to be a concern at Naas ahead of this afternoon’s Grade One card.

The Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle is due to be the highlight of a seven-race fixture, with the ground declared fit for action following an initial 7.30am inspection.

However, fog has been slow to lift at the track and while it is forecast to clear, clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan is maintaining a careful watch.

He said: “Met Eireann are saying it’s lifting, but the fact there’s no wind means it’s going to be slow lifting.

“We can see the last fence now which we couldn’t earlier, so it is lifting slowly, but it’s very unpredictable and we will just continue to monitor.”

The ground at Naas is soft, soft to heavy on the chase and hurdles track.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Giuffre sex-trafficked to two respected politicians and Andrew, say court files

news

Kate Garraway announces death of ‘darling husband’ Derek Draper aged 56

news

Oscar Pistorius released on parole after serving nine years for murdering girlfriend

world news