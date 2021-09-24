Forbearance surges to Princess Royal Stakes victory

Irish raider Forbearance came from last to first to claim top honours in the Group Three Unibet Princess Royal Stakes at Newmarket

Already successful in Britain this season, having beaten the re-opposing Domino Darling in York’s Galtres Stakes last month, the daughter of Galileo had since finished a close third at this same level at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend.

She was a 4-1 shot to provide the red-hot combination of Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley with further success on the Rowley Mile.

After being settled at the rear of the field for much of the mile-and-a-half journey, Forbearance powered home to prevail by two and a half lengths from 3-1 favourite Sayyida.

Harrington said: “I’m delighted with that. My biggest worry was the quick turnaround, because it’s less than a fortnight since she ran at Leopardstown. She’s obviously a tough filly.

“She loves fast ground. I was just talking to her owner Morris Reagan (of Newtown Anner Stud Farm), and we said we might see if there’s anything for her in America or Canada later in the year.

“Hopefully she’ll be staying in training as a five-year-old next season, too.”

Foley was impressed with Forbearance’s performance, adding: “She really enjoys that fast ground, and a strong-run race suits her – she’s a good stayer.

“She’s a filly that’s improved – and she picked up well. She can be a bit too generous, but when she relaxes she has that turn of foot. She was off the bridle all the way today, and that suited.

She’s improved a lot throughout the year, and if she can do the same next year she could be competitive in those good races.”