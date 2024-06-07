Force aiming to make Beverley impact

The red-hot Richard Fahey will attempt to land the bet365 Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes for the second year running when he saddles Moving Force at Beverley on Saturday.

The Musley Bank handler has won this with Summer Sands (2019) and Bombay Bazaar (2023) in recent years with both marching on to run at Royal Ascot and he could have another above-average juvenile on his hands judged by his taking debut at the track last month.

The son of Mehmas was always in control over the same five furlongs he faces here and his handler is taking plenty of encouragement from that performance ahead of this step into deeper waters.

“We were very pleased with him on debut, he’s a quick horse and he’s entitled to improve for that,” said Fahey.

“He does have to give weight all round which feels a bit unfair, but that’s life.

“He’s a very nice colt, we like him and we’ll find out if he’s an Ascot horse after this.”

Tom Clover’s Rajeteriat was a length and a quarter behind Moving Force on that occasion, but barring that Newmarket raider, it will be a Yorkshire affair with Moving Force’s main opposition all coming from the region.

When we bought him I said to Karl let's give him a chance of being an Ascot horse

His biggest danger could be Karl Burke’s newcomer Shareholder, who carries a big reputation having been recently purchased for €460,000 and has been delighting connections in the lead up to his racecourse bow.

“He was bought from the Arqana breeze-up so it is quite a quick turnaround, but when we bought him I said to Karl ‘let’s give him a chance of being an Ascot horse’,” said Richard Brown, racing adviser to owners Wathnan Racing.

“Karl hasn’t had him very long but he is very happy and did a serious piece of work the other day.

“It’s quite a quick turnaround but the horse is screaming he is ready to run. Let’s hope he is and I’ll be nervous watching, but I think he is definitely a nice horse.

“It’s a tough race and if it doesn’t happen that is absolutely fine. It will be good to get him out and get him started.

“I’ve worked with Karl for a while and when you are buying some of these sharp types, he is an obvious name to drop in the hat to train these breeze-up horses.”

Pontefract winner Regal Gem carries a similar profile to Moving Force having struck an encouraging blow on debut and will represent Tony Coyle and Kaine Wood, while John and Sean Quinn’s Jm Jhingree was tough when opening his account at Redcar and could enjoy this stiff sprint test.

Craig Lidster’s first timer Horus completes the select group of six heading to post.