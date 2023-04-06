Forest Of Dean and Harrovian tough to split for Gosdens

Forest Of Dean and Harrovian have become standing dishes for the John and Thady Gosden team and again look set to play a big part in another major all-weather prize, this time the BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Championships Conditions Stakes at Newcastle.

Forest Of Dean is a former winner of the Winter Derby and three visits to Gosforth Park have resulted in two victories and a runner-up finish, one of those wins being a fast-track qualifier for Finals Day on his penultimate start.

The pair clashed in the latest renewal of the Winter Derby, with Harrovian fourth to high-class stablemate Lord North and Forest Of Dean sixth.

Thady Gosden said: “Forest Of Dean and Harrovian are in good order.

“They both ran solid races last time out in the Winter Derby and that was a strong renewal of the race.

“They have been running through the winter to get them qualified for the race, given the fantastic prize-money on offer, and they deserve to be there.

“They both have similar profiles and it is hard to split them on the form. I guess we will find out more on Friday.”

James Doyle takes the mount on the Godolphin-owned Forest Of Dean, with Harrovian partnered by Robert Havlin, who said: “There is never much between Harrovian and Forest Of Dean, and my fella always runs his race.

“The track at Newcastle seemed to play to Forest Of Dean’s strengths when he won the qualifier, but then Harrovian has finished in front of him the two other times they’ve met this winter.

“The tactics in the Newcastle race probably played to Forest Of Dean’s strengths rather than Harrovian’s, so I might want to ride him a little bit differently. With six runners, it would be hard to say which one will finish in front of the other.”

The main challenge to the Gosden pair in the £200,000 feature – at least according to the betting – looks set to come from the David Marnane-trained Freescape, who has been plying his trade in Dubai since winning a handicap at Dundalk in December.

Marnane said: “Freescape looks very well after wintering in Dubai. He did not have a hard campaign out there, with just the three runs, and the Easter Classic has been in our minds since the back end of last year.

“He ran well enough in the mile race at Newcastle last year but I think he is pretty unexposed over this longer trip – he was just beaten in the Listed race at Dundalk in the autumn and then his handicap win was fairly impressive off a mark of 104.

“He ran well enough behind some good horses in Dubai, although his form would tell you that he is not as good on the turf. Friday will be competitive again but it looks a good spot for him and the prize-money is fantastic.”

Notre Belle Bete represents Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy, with his trainer taking positives from his all-weather record which reads three wins, two second and two thirds from seven tries.

Balding said: “Notre Belle Bete has an excellent record on the all-weather. Stepping up in trip should be fine as he was strong at the finish over an extended mile last time. We have thought for a while that a mile and a quarter would be within his range and I think he has a lively each-way chance.”

Base Note runs for Simon and Ed Crisford, with the field completed by Mick Appleby’s United Front.