Foret bid likely for New Energy

New Energy could renew rivalry with his Park Stakes conqueror Kinross in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp next month.

Runner-up to Native Trail in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, Sheila Lavery’s charge ran another fine race in defeat to finish a length behind Ralph Beckett’s seven-furlong specialist at Doncaster on Sunday.

New Energy was doing his best work at the finish on Town Moor, ultimately going down by only a length, and Lavery feels he is getting better with racing.

She said: “I’m delighted as he’s only a three-year-old. Every time he runs he’s running better in that he’s been more mature about how he runs, so I’m thrilled with him.

Sheila Lavery (right) was delighted with New Energy’s performance at Doncaster (PA) (PA Archive)

“At Deauville (finished seventh in Prix Jean Pratt) he got very upset in the stalls and kind of lost it at the beginning, I think. He still didn’t run a bad race, but I was much happier with his race in Doncaster – I thought he ran a cracker.

“He’s in the Foret. I don’t have to make a decision for about a week, so I’ll just see how he comes out of it. He seemed to travel home really well and ate up and looked really good after the race.

“I’ll give him a few days and decide then, but that’s the plan at the moment. I really feel he earned his place to run on Sunday.”

On Saturday Lavery enjoyed an Irish Champions Weekend winner, with Moracana clinging on by a head in the lucrative Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Petingo” Handicap at Leopardstown.

The four-year-old had been off the track since May and was racing over a mile and five furlongs for the first time, having never previously raced beyond a mile and a quarter.

“She’s just had little issues, but I knew she was in a really good place and the rain had come,” Lavery added.

“Did I expect her to win? Probably not, but I hoped she’d run well.

“She’s bounced out of it well. I’ll have to see what the handicapper has done and see what else there is for her.”