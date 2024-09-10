Formal-ity wholly appropriate for Stoute at Leicester

On the day Sir Michael Stoute announced he will retire at the end of the season, Formal proved an appropriate winner for the Freemason Lodge handler at Leicester.

And on this evidence Stoute could have one final big-race aspirant before the curtain comes down on his career, after the daughter of Dubawi – out of Stoute’s Group One-winning Veracious – confirmed the promise of her racecourse bow at Newbury.

Fittingly ridden by Stoute’s long-time ally Ryan Moore, Formal was sent off the 8-13 favourite for the British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes, dashing home two and a half lengths clear of the opposition in the wet ground, looking a top-class prospect in the process.

She was shortened to 20-1 by Paddy Power for next season’s 1000 Guineas, but more imminently cut to 8-1 from 14’s for the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes later this month.

“It was very impressive and I think Ryan was very taken with her,” said Chris Richardson, managing director for owners Cheveley Park Stud.

“We were a little bit concerned about the ground as the ground had changed, but I think it was very appropriate on such a day that a daughter of Veracious could come and win and we have fond memories of her winning the Falmouth in 2019.

“She handled it at Newbury and I think her class was in evidence this afternoon and hopefully there is much to look forward to.

“Obviously we will discuss options moving forward with Sir Michael and Patricia Thompson.”

On Cheveley Park’s enduring association with Stoute, one that has featured the brilliant Russian Rhythm and the likes of Breeders’ Cup heroine Queen’s Trust, Richardson said: “It’s been a wonderful relationship, Patricia Thompson and Cheveley Park have had horses with him for over 40 seasons.

“He’s an iconic trainer and a very talented and amazing horseman really. It has been a pleasure for me to work with him over the years and hopefully we have a few more big days to go before the end of the season.

“It’s been a wonderful association and I’m sure he will be much missed, but I’m sure he will have plenty more to offer. It’s been a sensational relationship and to think we have had over 37 individual Group winners trained by Sir Michael.

“It’s the end of an era and I still haven’t worked out his secret for watching a gallop. He always used to amaze me, he could see more than I ever could understand. If it had gone well there would usually be a ‘bum diddy bum’ and he’d whistle Don’t Cry For Me Argentina as he walked off the gallop.”

Stoute’s assistant trainer is James Savage, who said the yard will “keep punching” to the end of the campaign.

“We’ve had some great times over many, many years and there’s some great memories,” said Savage.

“I think all the plaudits he will be given will be thoroughly deserved. He’s done everything really, all around the world.

“He’s always been very appreciative of the nice horses he has been given to train, of the owners and of the staff also. All good things come to an end and it’s a sad day really but I’m just really glad to have been part of it.

Sir Michael said to me yesterday we have got to keep punching, doing what we do and keep the standards high

“It’s been a great journey and that is something all the staff and owners will say. He’s a fantastic man and he always had time for anyone who wanted to ask a question. Let’s hope he has a very happy retirement.”

On his future, Savage added: “I’m not sure at the moment, Sir Michael said to me yesterday we have got to keep punching, doing what we do and keep the standards high.

“Then I will regroup and see what I can do for the future, but whatever happens, it has been great.”