Formal seeking final Rockfel success for Stoute

Formal is out to give Sir Michael Stoute a fourth and final victory in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday, with his glittering training career nearing an end.

The Cheveley Park-owned and bred filly has an incredibly smart pedigree as she is by Dubawi and out of Veracious, a Group One-winning Frankel mare who was also trained by Stoute.

Formal saw off two subsequent winners when making a winning debut at Newbury in July and followed up in some style at Leicester earlier this month to earn herself a move to Group Two level, although her participation is ground dependent.

“We just have to make sure the ground is going to be fine, but the intention is to run,” said Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson.

“She came out of her last race well and obviously Sir Michael is happy with her, so we look like we’re going to be stepping out again and stepping up hopefully.

“It would be great to win a nice race for Sir Michael before the season is over. Hopefully Formal and Anna Swan, who could run in the Fillies’ Mile next month or the Oh So Sharp Stakes on the same day, can progress between them to give him a bit of a swansong.”

Aidan O’Brien fires a twin assault, with stable jockey Ryan Moore siding with Ecstatic over her stablemate Bubbling, who will be ridden by Sean Levey.

Tipperary maiden winner Ecstatic was last seen finishing fifth in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster, while Bubbling placed third in the Listed Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown last time out.

“Ecstatic progressed nicely from her debut at Leopardstown to win on her second start at Tipperary, keeping on well to comfortably land the race in the final stages,” Moore told Betfair.

“She was then disappointing at Doncaster when last seen in the Group Two May Hill Stakes, stumbling when coming out of the stalls, but hopefully she can learn from that.

“She went on to finish fifth behind some talented fillies in Desert Flower and stablemate January and she is probably the form horse in the race, although it does look an open contest.

“Bubbling ran a nice race at Leopardstown during the Irish Champions Festival, just being bumped when coming out the stalls but stayed on well, only finishing a length back in third behind Chantez who looks a nice horse.

“It is an open race with Formal also in there who I rode to victory last time out at Leicester, but both Aidan’s fillies’ look to have their chances.”

Other contenders include Archie Watson’s Prestige Stakes runner-up Duty First and the Ed Walker-trained Troia, who has not been seen in competitive action since making a successful start to her career Newbury in mid-July.