Former Derby favourite Arrest on Leger trial at Newbury

Arrest could set up another Classic tilt when he returns from a short break in the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge was sent off the 4-1 favourite to give Frankie Dettori a fairytale swansong in the Derby in June on the back of an impressive display in the Chester Vase the previous month.

However, things did not go to plan for the colt at Epsom, with the son of Frankel struggling to handle the famous undulations and he also underwhelmed when seeking compensation in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He now steps up in trip with connections keen to gauge whether he could become a Betfred St Leger contender later in the season, and while his training team will be keeping one eye on conditions to make sure the ground is suitable, heavy rain before racing on Friday will have been welcome.

“It will all depend on what the ground is like. I’m sure John and Thady will have a walk of the track,” explained Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte.

He went on: “He’s a horse that stays well and we’re going to try to see if he’s a St Leger horse or a mile-and-a-half horse.

“His pedigree wouldn’t scream a mile and six furlongs to you, but just with his running style and John also feels he has a fair chance of getting the trip, so we will give him a chance and see.”

William Haggas’ Klondike was the winner of a soft ground maiden on debut at the course in April before going on to perform with credit in decent company in two starts since.

He came within three lengths of toppling the Gosdens’ Royal Ascot scorer Gregory in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood, before being slightly outpaced in a slowly-run edition of the Bahrain Trophy most recently.

“He’s a progressive horse and he was held up in a slowly-run race last time which didn’t suit him,” said the Somerville Lodge handler.

“He will be better on this track and will hopefully run a nice race.

“He won’t mind any rain. He doesn’t have to have soft ground, but he won’t mind it if it comes.

“I think he will be better as he gets older and I don’t want to over do him this year, I think a couple of more races will be fine for him.”

Kemari got the better of a prolonged tussle with Outbox to claim the Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket and looks the pick of the older horses on show.

That was the first time the five-year-old had found the scoresheet since landing the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot in 2021 and Charlie Appleby is hoping he can build on that welcome return to his best.

“Kemari goes to Newbury fit and well, having had a little break since the Fred Archer,” the Moulton Paddocks handler told www.godolphin.com.

“I think conditions will suit, as he has a bit of form on softer ground, and a repeat of his Newmarket performance should make him a serious contender.”