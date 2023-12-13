Former footballer Ben Turner eyes Listed glory with Marsh Wren

Ex-footballer Ben Turner is excited to see Marsh Wren return to Warwick for what he describes as her ‘cup final’ in Thursday’s Larkshill Engineering Lady Godiva Mares’ Novices’ Chase – should the meeting survive a morning inspection.

The Stuart Edmunds-trained seven-year-old carries the colours of the Far Bihoue Partnership, which is fronted by the former Cardiff and Coventry City defender.

Having seen Marsh Wren make a successful debut over fences at Warwick last month, Turner is keeping his fingers crossed she can boost her future value as a broodmare with victory in this Listed event.

“This is a massive opportunity for her to get some black type as we want to breed from her eventually and I don’t think we will get a better mare to breed from,” he said.

“From what both Stu and Ciaran Gethings have said she is looking in savage form at home. Arclight is rated higher than us, and is trained by a master trainer in Nicky Henderson, and we have to give her weight as she is only a four-year-old, but her best form is over shorter and on better ground.

“The ground can’t be testing enough for Marsh Wren. So many horses struggle to find that little bit extra when the ground is bottomless but she takes to it like a duck to water.

“This is Marsh Wren’s time of year, and this is her trip. This is her cup final, and we planned to go here even before she won her last start.”

Turner is now retired from professional football following a fine career which saw him play and score in the 2012 League Cup final for Cardiff City against Liverpool. He also featured in the ‘Bluebirds’ team that lifted the 2012-13 Championship title.

Having been associated with the glamour of the Premier League, the 35-year-old is proud of the fact that he been able to offer people outside of the stereotypical racehorse owner the opportunity to be part of something special with Marsh Wren.

He added: “My family would say the League Cup Final would be their best memory, and it would be my best one-off memory, but getting promoted to the Premier League was my best achievement as that takes some doing over 46 games.

“Marsh Wren was purchased on a shoestring budget and we have 30 people involved in her including several members of my family.

“What is great about the syndicate is that they are all working class people who have normal jobs. We haven’t got the resources to spend big money out of the point-to-point field, but here they are with a horse in a Listed race.

“When I was playing football I was fortunate enough to have half and quarter shares in horses, along with owning one outright, but being in a syndicate like this is no less of a buzz.

“We have people in their 20s right through to their 70s involved so we have the full age scale, which is great to see.”

The meeting is subject to a 7.30am inspection due to the threat of waterlogging.