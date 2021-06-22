Four charged following climate protest at Royal Ascot
Four people have been charged after a climate change protest on the final day of Royal Ascot which was intended to get the attention of the Queen.
Environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion unfurled a banner reading ‘Racing To Extinction’, with a number of protesters attempting to disrupt racing by chaining themselves to the far rail after the first race, the Chesham Stakes, in which the Queen’s horse Reach For The Moon was a close second under Frankie Dettori.
The Queen was making her first visit of the week to the showpiece meeting, but was nowhere near the incident.
A screen was erected close to the winning post while the protesters were removed, with a spokesperson for Ascot saying at the time: “The incident was quickly dealt with, without delay to racing.”
Four arrests were made on Saturday, with charges of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity brought by Thames Valley Police on Sunday.
Four women, aged between 20 and 46, have been released on bail to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on July 13.