Fowler aiming for memorable Scottish Champion Hurdle triumph

Lorna Fowler may train in Ireland, yet she is a fiercely proud Scot and would like nothing better than to win one of the biggest races north of the border, starting with Saturday’s Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr.

The County Meath-based handler is hoping Colonel Mustard will be able to shoulder 11st 8lb to success in the valuable two-mile Grade Two handicap, having finished runner-up to Benson in Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso last month.

“I’m not so worried about the weight, because First Street has kept the weights down – that said, First Street might go and take the honours!” said Fowler.

“We want to go and conquer Scotland this time. We went very close last time. I’m very happy with him, we just need a bit of luck – I’m confident in his ability, but we need a slice of luck in the race for it to pan out.

“I have a lot of respect for the race and there are a lot of very good horses in it. So it is a strong race, but at the moment I’m happy with him and we will go to do our best.

“He seems to have had softer ground all year, but good to soft would be perfect for him.

“He’ll kick or bite anybody at the moment. I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t bring his A game when he’s in that good a form.”

“We would not be taking him if we were not going with confidence, but in a ferociously competitive handicap, we have to make out own luck. There are plenty of positives.”

Among his 11 rivals is Salsada, who was runner-up in a Grade Two mares’ hurdle at Doncaster in January, her sole run since June last year.

Trainer Brian Ellison has been patient in laying her out for this prize.

He said: “She ran really well at Donny and we kept her back for this race as she’s quite well handicapped still, and we didn’t want to run her to spoil her handicap mark.

“She runs well fresh and good ground will be ideal for her.

“I think we are 3lb wrong at the weights but Patrick Wadge takes off 5lb, so that should help.”

Kelso’s Grade Two Premier Novices’ Hurdle winner Nemean Lion represents Kerry Lee, having his first run in a handicap off a mark of 135.

“We’ve no idea where his ceiling is or where his competitive mark is,” said Lee. “It is his first time out of novice company, too, and it looks a very competitive race.

“He is in really good form, but we really need the rain on Saturday. I don’t know whether it will turn up or not.”

Milkwood has not won since landing this prize two years ago for Neil Mulholland, and the nine-year-old bids to regain his crown having been pulled up in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham.

“He got stuck in the mud at Cheltenham, but there was nowhere else to go,” said the handler.

“The ground went against him that day and hopefully the ground will be better, as he is better on decent ground.

“This looks the ideal spot for him and we’re hoping he will run his race.”

There is a field of nine for the CPMS Novices’ Champion Handicap Chase, where Joe Tizzard’s Reynoldstown winner Oscar Elite attempts to gain compensation for not having the best of runs behind Corach Rambler in the Ultima at the Festival, where he finished fifth.

Tizzard said: “He just missed the break a bit at Cheltenham and ended up much further back than we really wanted, but Harry (Cobden) then didn’t panic, he just crept into it and had every chance turning in, so ultimately I thought it was a good run.

“He is only a novice for another week, so we are just trying to take advantage of that.

“It’s definitely the right race for him and he likes a bit of better ground as well. We’ve been throwing him at the deep end and he’s not disgraced himself. There are nine runners and he should enjoy himself.”

Sail Away has trainer Dan Skelton in bullish mood after the seven-year-old chased home Jetoile at Chepstow.

“We had Sail Away in the Scottish National, but this race looks ideal for him,” said Skelton. “He ran OK when second at Chepstow on his return and I think he’s got a right good chance.”