France Galop extends Boudot suspension by a further six months

France Galop has applied a further six-month extension to its suspension of jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot who was indicted in May last year following allegations of rape.

Boudot was initially suspended for two days after his indictment in May 2021, but that was extended to three months as a “precautionary measure” and then an additional six months. The French governing body has now acted again ahead of the expiry of his current suspension on February 16.

A three-time champion jockey in France, Boudot was charged alongside fellow jockey Pierre Bazire, who is alleged to have failed to report a crime. Both individuals have strenuously denied the charges made against them.

A statement from France Galop read: “After reviewing the file, the France Galop stewards have determined that as of 11 February 2022 the penal situation and judicial supervision of jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot remains unchanged.

Pierre-Charles Boudot celebrates Arc victory with Waldgeist (PA)

“Hence, as a precautionary measure, his suspension to ride that comes to an end on 16 February 2022 has been renewed for a further six months. However, it is important to state that this measure could be lifted before its term or renewed in light of elements brought to the attention of the France Galop stewards.

“Furthermore, the France Galop stewards took note once again of the voluntary and repeated withdrawal of Pierre-Charles Boudot, who intends to abstain from exercising his profession in order to devote himself to his defence.”

The statement added: “France Galop points out that taking this precautionary measure does not call into question the presumption of innocence of the person concerned.”

Also successful at the Breeders’ Cup and at Ascot on Champions Day, Boudot’s highest-profile triumph to date came when Waldgeist denied Enable a third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe title in 2019.