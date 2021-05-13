France Galop suspends Boudot after rape indictment

Jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot
8:39am, Thu 13 May 2021
France Galop has announced it has initially suspended leading jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot from riding for the next two days, following his indictment for rape.

The case against Boudot, who spent two days in police custody this week, reportedly relates to allegations following a party in Cagnes-sur-Mer in February.

Boudot was named in media reports earlier this week, and the public prosecutor in Senlis subsequently confirmed his identity.

The 28-year-old is a three-time champion jockey in France, and won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Waldgeist in 2019.

Boudot was due to ride last year’s Arc runner-up In Swoop at ParisLongchamp on Thursday, but France’s governing body announced his suspension via its Twitter account late on Wednesday evening.

