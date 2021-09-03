Frankie Dettori headlines star riders taking part in Bellewstown charity race

Frankie Dettori will ride in a special race at Bellewstown on September 30 in memory of trainer Barney Curley, who died aged in May at the age of 81.

Curley was not only a successful trainer but also masterminded some of racing’s most famous betting coups, not least that involving Yellow Sam at Bellewstown in June 1975.

He was also famed for the work he did for his charity, Direct Aid For Africa, which he founded in 1996 and will benefit from funds raised by the race.

Each saddlecloth in the race is available for sponsorship for a minimum of €5,000 and several fundraising activities and events are planned on the day.

As well as Dettori, Jamie Spencer, Tom Queally and Shane Kelly will join top Flat jockeys from Ireland.

Sponsored by Curley’s friend Tony Gannon, the €20,000 Gannons City Recovery And Recycling Services Ltd Supporting DAFA Handicap, over one mile, will be the feature event at the County Meath venue.

Dettori, said: “Tom, Jamie, Shane and I are really looking forward to visiting Bellewstown to ride in the Gannons City Recovery And Recycling Services Ltd supporting DAFA race in memory of our great friend and his charity.

“Barney was very good to all of us from the moment we arrived in England. He was always at the end of the phone with good advice and while Barney didn’t say a lot, when he did you listened very carefully. His advice helped us with the many successes we have had in our respective careers.

“The lads and I would encourage everyone to get behind this special race, donate what you can and support the wonderful work of DAFA.”

Gannon said: “I am delighted to sponsor this very special race in aid of my late friend Barney and his brilliant charity DAFA. Pat Gallagher, a Kent-based Leitrim businessman and friend of Barney, and I are also delighted to sponsor a saddlecloth each to further support what should be a great day on the hill of Crockafotha.”

The first race is at 1.25pm and tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 7.