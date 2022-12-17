Frankie Dettori to retire at the end of 2023
Frankie Dettori has announced he will retire from the saddle at the end of 2023.
The Italian, 52, has enjoyed a glittering career, but on a blank day of racing in Britain and Ireland he confirmed on ITV Racing that next year will be his last.
He said: “Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey.
“I will break the news now. It is something I have been thinking about for a while and what an appropriate day to tell the racing world that it is going to be my finale next year.”
