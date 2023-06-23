As Frankie Dettori competes in his last Royal Ascot (unless he changes his mind again) we take a look at the ups and downs of one of racing's most iconic fugures.

Born in Milan, he has seen a career spanning over three decades, but Dettori's dedication to his sport has never wavered.

One of the most memorable moments of his career came on September 28, 1996, during the British Champions' Day at Ascot. In what has been dubbed the "Magnificent Seven," Dettori won all seven races that day, defying odds of 25,051/1. This record-breaking feat propelled him into the international spotlight and solidified his status as a superstar jockey.

As Dettori's career continued to soar, he claimed victory in some of the world's most prestigious races, such as the Epsom Derby, the 2000 Guineas, and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. In 2019, he claimed his sixth Arc de Triomphe victory, this time riding the talented mare Enable, who had already made history by winning the race for the second time in 2018.

However, the glittering successes of Dettori's career have not been without their challenges. In 2012, he faced a personal and professional setback when he tested positive for a banned substance, resulting in a six-month suspension from horse racing. This marked a low point for the jockey, who later admitted to battling depression during this period.

The early 2010s also saw Dettori struggling to find rides as his success waned, and younger jockeys began to emerge on the scene. Despite these setbacks, his tenacity and determination to prove himself once again ultimately paid off. Dettori secured new partnerships with top trainers and owners, leading to a resurgence in his career.

This renewed success was evident in 2015 when he won the prestigious Epsom Derby aboard the talented colt Golden Horn, marking his second victory in the race after a 14-year gap. This triumph signified Dettori's triumphant return to the top of the sport, demonstrating that age and setbacks had not diminished his undeniable skill and passion for horse racing.

Throughout the years, Frankie Dettori has remained an enduring figure in the world of horse racing, capturing the hearts of fans with his charismatic personality and exceptional talent. His many highs and lows serve as a testament to his resilience and dedication to the sport, ensuring that his legacy as a superstar jockey will live on for generations to come.