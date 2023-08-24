Frankie left to rue York near-miss with Free Wind

Frankie Dettori was denied a Group One Knavesmire double by the narrowest of margins, as Free Wind just failed to reel in Warm Heart in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

Just 24 hours on from his heroics aboard Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte International, Dettori was beaten a head by James Doyle on the Aidan O’Brien-trained apparent second-string.

A multiple winner at Group Two level, John and Thady Gosden’s Free Wind was aiming to break her Group One duck at the first attempt and just came up short.

I just think the pocket I got stuck in cost me

Dettori said: “She’s run a super race. I couldn’t get out when I wanted to so I had to wait an extra half a furlong. That meant James had all the momentum.

“I got to him but I just wish I’d been able to get my filly rolling beforehand, that 9lb (weight for age concession) just took its toll in the end.

“I just think the pocket I got stuck in cost me.”

John Gosden said: “She ran great but it just took her a little time to get out and that meant the winner got first run on us.

“That’s life, but she ran a super race and I’m really happy with her.

“We’ll see what comes next, but Champions Day would be an obvious target for her.”

Bluestocking, who finished fourth, and who had run so well in the Irish Oaks, did not quite reproduce that form and her trainer Ralph Beckett put that down to the faster ground.

“She’s just not quite as effective on that quicker ground as she is on slower ground, that’s all it is,” said Beckett.

“She’s run her race, she’s run well and she’s run through the line but she’s just not quite as good on quicker ground.

“Come the autumn I’d like to think there will be a few nice targets for her.”

Rossa Ryan said of the filly: “She’s run a blinder, but she’s probably more effective on the softer ground where she can use her turn of foot better.”