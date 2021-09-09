Free Wind breezes home for impressive Park Hill verdict
Free Wind continued her rapid progression when routing her rivals the Hippo Pro3 Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster
A second Group Two winner of the afternoon for Frankie Dettori and John and Thady Gosden, Free Wind was sent off the 15-8 favourite and ran out a hugely-impressive seven-length winner.
Victorious in three of her four outings this season, this was undoubtedly a career-best performance and Dettori always looked in control.
Yesyes took over at the head of affairs three furlongs from home, but Dettori was still motionless before beginning to make his challenge against the far rail.
Free Wind had questions to answer about her stamina, but the filly just pulled further and further clear.
Hugo Palmer’s Golden Pass stayed on into second with Yesyes holding on for third.