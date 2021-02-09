Freezing temperatures play havoc with meetings – but the show goes on

As Britain’s cold spell continues and much of the country experiences heavy snow and minus temperatures, the racing calendar has been diminished by a string of abandoned meetings.

A handful of all-weather fixtures have survived so far this week, but in racing yards the show must go on for trainers and stable staff.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how stables across the country are coping as Storm Darcy takes hold.

In Newmarket, Michael Bell’s string look in good order as they trot down the high street and head to the gallops.

Nick Alexander’s snow-covered Fife yard on Tuesday morning.

Ed Dunlop horses working on the Jockey Club-maintained gallops in Newmarket.

An image shared by National Stud manager Tim Lane of the great Mill Reef’s statue on the snowy grounds of the stud.

The scene at Jonjo O’Neill’s Cotswold yard.

Phil Kirby’s Juriste braving the elements in North Yorkshire.

Two of Katie Scott’s horses, Flaming Glory and Hardie’s Hill, plough through the snow in Galashiels.

A frozen Newmarket from horseback, as seen in a clip shared by John Berry.

Two of Stuart Williams’ string riding through the snowfall.

The scene at Harry Whittington’s Wantage base.

Pictures shared this morning from Newmarket as horses from various yards head to the gallops.

More scenes from Newmarket as horses climb Warren Hill in the snow.

Nick Gifford thanks his staff for keeping things going in the freezing conditions.

So too does Jedd O’Keeffe, who shared an image from his Middleham yard.