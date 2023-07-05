French assignments on the horizon for O’Brien duo

Joseph O’Brien-trained pair Al Riffa and Above The Curve could be bound for Deauville this summer following their respective runs at the Curragh last weekend.

The former won the Group One Vincent O’Brien National Stakes as a two-year-old and had Classic aspirations in the early part of his three-year-old season. But with a setback delaying his return, he made his comeback following a 293-day absence in the International Stakes on Saturday.

Sent off the 5-6 favourite for the 10-furlong Group Three, the son of Wootton Bassett was unable to catch the front-running and match-fit Mashhoor, who was given an enterprising ride by Ben Coen.

However, O’Brien believes there are plenty of positives to take from the run and having blown away the cobwebs during that first try at a mile and a quarter, the handler is now looking forward to his next outing.

“He got on nicely and we were pleased to get him started for the season,” said O’Brien.

“We’re looking forward to the rest of the season with him. He has a couple of Group One and Group Two options, we’re looking at a Group Two in Deauville in August as potentially his next start. I think he will most likely stay at 10 furlongs for now.”

Meanwhile, the ever-consistent Above The Curve finished a creditable third in the Pretty Polly Stakes that also featured on Saturday’s Curragh card.

The Coolmore-owned daughter of American Pharoah was up with the pace throughout when having to give way in the closing stages to improving British raiders Via Sistina and Stay Alert and could now seek her third win on French soil in the Prix Jean Romanet on August 20.

“She ran a good race and has come out of the Pretty Polly well,” said O’Brien.

“We’re looking at things like the Romanet and other races like that going forward. She has a lot of options there (France) and further afield as well.”

The Owning Hill handler also delivered a positive bulletin about his Royal Ascot heroes Okita Soushi and Dawn Rising, who both have further big-race assignments on their agendas.

“Both are in good shape and Dawn Rising will be considered for races like the Cesarewitch later in the season. Okita Soushi has an option in the Curragh Cup.”