French Dynamite ready to face John Durkan challenge
Mouse Morris feels now is the time to throw French Dynamite in at the deep end against Galopin Des Champs in Sunday’s John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.
The seven-year-old arguably produced a career-best display last time out when agonisingly reeled in by Ga Law in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.
Morris decided against a return to Prestbury Park for the December Gold Cup this weekend, instead opting to stay closer to home – although that means a clash with Willie Mullins’ current Gold Cup favourite.
Morris said: “Good ground would suit me and I think he’ll eventually get three miles, but two and a half looks ideal for him at the minute.
“At Cheltenham it was just the last fence that cost him and had he jumped it, you could have said he’d have won.
“He is in good form and we have to throw him in at the deep end now.”
