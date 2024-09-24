French foray on the cards for Fallen Angel

Fallen Angel will set her sights on the Prix de l’Opera next after an impressive comeback run when second in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Karl Burke-trained filly was full of promise as a juvenile, capping her two-year-old season with Group One success in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh having previously won the Sweet Solera.

She was therefore well-fancied for the 1000 Guineas when returning at three but was out of luck in the Newmarket Classic when eighth of 16 as the 100-30 favourite.

The Irish Guineas was the next port of call and there the daughter of Too Darn Hot bounced straight back to form, prevailing by two and three-quarter lengths under Danny Tudhope on return to the Curragh.

A setback then required Fallen Angel to lay low for a spell, and ahead of her Matron Stakes comeback earlier this month she changed hands when acquired by Wathnan Racing.

Her first start for new connections came after a 111-day absence, and under James Doyle she showed she had lost none of her sparkle when a length runner-up behind Donnacha O’Brien’s exceptional Porta Fortuna.

Connections were thrilled with that effort and now intend to step up to 10 furlongs with the filly for the Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp in early October.

“We were delighted with that, she’s obviously had some time off the track since the Irish Guineas,” said Wathnan Racing’s Richard Brown.

“We thought she ran a great race, we were very happy with her, as Porta Fortuna is as good as there is over the distance.

“We were thrilled, James had his first ride on her and he felt that going up in trip would be a big benefit to her, so we’re pointing her towards the Prix de l’Opera next.”