French Gold Cup bid shelved for Il Est Francais
Il Est Francais will miss the Grand Steeplechase de Paris, with joint-trainers Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm opting to give him a break instead.
The six-year-old won on his chasing debut at Auteuil last September and then took a Listed event at the same track before heading to Kempton to contest the Grade One Kauto Star Novices’ Chase.
There he was an impressive 11-length winner, teeing himself up for the Grand Steeplechase de Paris via a prior run in the Grade Two Prix Murat in early April.
However, he was evidently below-par on that occasion and finished a tailed-off last of five runners under usual rider James Reveley.
Il Est Francais has since failed to sparkle in his work at home and therefore his bid for the French equivalent of the Cheltenham Gold Cup has been shelved for this season.
“Following his counter performance last month and a slightly flat piece of work this morning, we have decided with the owners, Richard Kelvin-Hughes and Nicolas De Lageneste, to give the horse a break in the field for a few months,” said a statement from his trainers on X.
“He will rest at his co-owner’s stud Haras De Saint-Voir for the summer.
“Therefore, Il Est Francais will not be taking part in the French Gold Cup at the end of this month.
“We are very much looking forward to having him back for an autumn campaign.
“We prefer to be cautious and give the horse the time he needs to get back to his very best.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox