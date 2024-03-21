French Guineas goal for Chic Colombine

George Boughey is working back from the French 1000 Guineas with Chic Colombine following her spectacular reappearance at Saint-Cloud last weekend.

The daughter of Seahenge enjoyed an excellent juvenile campaign last season, winning four successive races in the space of three months before signing off with fourth place in the Group Three Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket in October.

Sent across the Channel for a Listed race on her three-year-old debut, Chic Colombine ran out an impressive six-length winner in the hands of Billy Loughnane and Boughey is excited to see what the rest of the season has in store.

“She was good, I think the fashion of her win was a bit surprising but it didn’t surprise me that she won,” said the Newmarket handler.

“She’s done as well as anything over the winter, she was a frame of a horse last year and she’s going to go back to France for the French 1000 Guineas trial – the Prix de la Grotte at ParisLongchamp.

“She’s come out of her race really good, she’s eligible for French premiums and I didn’t put her in the English Guineas intentionally as we’re working back for the French Guineas.”

While Chic Colombine’s comeback victory was achieved in heavy ground, Boughey does not believe testing conditions are essential.

He added: “She obviously handles slow ground but I look forward to seeing her on some better ground in time. William Buick rode her in her first handicap, he said she was better than a handicapper and it was decent ground that day.

“I think she’s versatile ground-wise, Highclere (Thoroughbred Racing) have got another nice filly and it’s great to get that bold black type early in the season.”