French star Ace Impact being saved for autumn campaign

There will be no repeat Coral-Eclipse bid from Jean-Claude Rouget this year as his latest impressive Prix du Jockey Club champion Ace Impact is currently enjoying a quiet time ahead of a return in the autumn.

Last year, the crack French handler saddled Vadeni to strike at Sandown on the back of a taking success in the French Derby.

However, with the unbeaten Ace Impact having run three times in the early part of the season, connection have resisted the temptation of another raiding mission for their Chantilly hero and will instead focus on targets towards the back-end of the season.

“He’s quiet at the moment and waiting for the autumn now, you will see him in August or September,” said Rouget.

It appears likely that autumn campaign will be centred around peaking for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on October 1 and when asked if Europe’s richest middle-distance prize will be on the agenda for Ace Impact, Rouget added: “Of course, yes.”

Likely to join Ace Impact at ParisLongchamp for the 12-furlong Group One is Vadeni, who could attempt to go one better than last year’s half-length second to Alpinista providing he comes through his intended next outing at Deauville with flying colours.

The son of Churchill is also having an easy time following his below-par showing in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, but is pencilled in to return on August 13 in a race Rouget has won for the past two seasons with Wally.

Rouget said: “Up to now we will run at Deauville in August in the Gontaut-Biron, Group Three. If he is then OK, he will then perhaps run in the Arc.”