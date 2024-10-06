Friendly Soul and Shoemark shine in Opera performance

Friendly Soul held off all challengers to head a Gosden one-two and claim the Prix de l’Opera Longines at ParisLongchamp, in a notable success for jockey Kieran Shoemark.

A 9-1 shot, John and Thady Gosden’s filly came into the Group One event in form having won her last two starts at a lesser grade.

She stepped up to the top level this time and seemed to find little hardship in the testing ground, rounding the home turn in front and pressing on to score from stablemate Running Lion, giving Shoemark a first Group One since stepping into the shoes of Frankie Dettori at Clarehaven Stables.

Friendly Soul was a winner at Deauville in August and the Opera had been her target ever since.

“Her owner-breeder, Mr George Strawbridge, came over from the United States of America to be at Deauville, which he enjoys,” said Gosden

“We were there with Freddy Head, actually, and the Prix Alec Head is named is honour of his father. We sat down afterwards and Freddy instructed us to come to the Prix de l’Opera so it is entirely his idea!

“We were hoping to be good enough to come here, we didn’t know if she’d handle the soft ground because the ground was quicker in Deauville but she did it very well.”

The Opera winner gains an automatic entry for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, with a trip to Del Mar not ruled out.

Gosden added: “I suppose there’s every possibility, Mr Strawbridge lives in America.

“It’s one mile and three furlongs and I think Kieran felt that a mile and a quarter was very much the top end of her range. She’s won over a mile but running a mile and three around a bend in Del Mar is a bit like running around a bull ring, so anything is possible.”

Friendly Soul boasts an admirable record having now won five of her six starts, with her only disappointment coming when last of seven in the Musidora Stakes at York back in May.

Shoemark said: “I feel very fortunate to have come across this filly. Bar one blip, she’s got a pretty spectacular race record and she’s done nothing but improved.

“It’s very important for her owner and breeder, George Strawbridge, and it’s fantastic that he’s here today. It’s a big effort and she’s a pretty special filly.”