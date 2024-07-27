Friendly Soul bounces back in some style at Ascot

Kieran Shoemark enjoyed a welcome big-race victory as Friendly Soul galloped on strongly from the front to land the Longines Valiant Stakes at Ascot in convincing style.

Shoemark has had mixed fortunes since taking over as number one jockey for John and Thady Gosden, but silenced his doubters with a first Group Three triumph for the yard.

Friendly Soul was pressed by Doom entering the home straight, but responded admirably and powered clear to prevail by three lengths at 100-30.

She made it three wins from four outings, with the sole blip being a disappointing effort when sent off the odds-on favourite for the Musidora Stakes at York.

John Gosden said: “She won as a two-year-old and won very well in the Listed race (Pretty Polly, at Newmarket in May) over a mile and a quarter and we were thinking Prix de Diane.

“She was drawn nine at York and when you come out of stall nine over a mile and a quarter at York the stables are on your right. She saw that and cocked her jaw. She is a strong-willed lady and she cocked her jaw the whole race, so that explains that.

“We did a lot of checking her out as well and couldn’t find anything wrong and gave her lots of time off, as she is still an immature filly, and brought her back for this. She has done it in good style.

“The break has helped and she is still relatively immature, she is the type of filly who will get better as the year goes on. Mr (George) Strawbridge bred her and he knows the family well and she will be a lovely filly next year.

“That is a stiff mile and it rises a lot and I think a mile and a quarter is her proper trip – I wouldn’t want to go a mile and a half. We planned to run her in the Prix de Diane, but that race was in June so now we will have to come up with another Baldrick plan.”

He went on: “It’s been difficult for Kieran because a lot of our horses haven’t been right. Our highest rated three-year-olds are her and Spiritual so our three-year-olds are, I’m afraid, way below what our owners would have wanted and the older horses, a lot of them didn’t click with the cold spring we’ve had, so to that extent it’s not been easy.

“I always remind people that we had a couple of winners at Ascot and they say we’ve had a terrible year and I say to them ‘what do you mean’ as we haven’t even got halfway through the year yet. As you know we’ve got the rest of the season to come and there is so much racing into late summer and autumn and if you want to you can carry on 12 months of the year. ”

Shoemark said: “John has been brilliant and offers me plenty of support. We’ve got a lot of nice horses and it’s very exciting going forward. John and Thady continue to have my back, as do all the owners, so it’s a pleasure and a privilege to ride for the team at Clarehaven and I look forward to what lies ahead.

“I think she is a progressive filly and I am glad to see her back to winning ways after her flop in the Musidora. We can put that behind us now and she hopefully has a bright future.”