Frodon motivation as Frost recovery continues

Bryony Frost is determined to be back in the saddle in time for Frodon’s bid for a second Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

Frost suffered a broken collarbone when the Paul Nicholls-trained Sir Psycho fell at the second fence in the Excel Signs Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor on November 26.

She told Betfair: “It’s been a rough week since my fall at Bangor, but the damage to my collarbone could have been a lot worse and I’m confident I’ll be back in time for Frodon at Kempton on Boxing Day.

“It’s taken a few days, but I know now exactly what I’ve done and what form my rehab will take. I also know what tests I’ll have to pass before I’m back in the saddle.

“There are a lot of hoops to jump through between now and then, but the tests are all for the good and there couldn’t be a greater incentive for a speedy recovery than having the ride on Frodon to look forward to again in the King George.

“You all know how much he means to me and winning the King George on him two years ago was absolutely awesome – one of the best days of my life. I’ve been in this position before and it’s no bad thing to have a fixed target to work towards.

“When I did the same collarbone in the 2018/19 season, I had Black Corton to look forward to on the last day of the season. I made it then and we won the Grade Two Oaksey Chase. I’ll do it again for Frodon.”

Frodon’s victory in the Kempton showpiece in 2020 saw Frost become the first woman to ride the winner of the historic race, as they beat Waiting Patiently by two and a quarter lengths.