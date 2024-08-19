From Roberto to Sea The Stars, the giants that have done the Derby-York double

City Of Troy will on Wednesday attempt to become the sixth horse to follow up Derby success at Epsom by landing York’s Juddmonte International in the same season. It is a decade since that famous double was last achieved and here we take a look back at all of the past examples:

Australia (2014)

Aidan O’Brien and son Joseph teamed up to claim Classic glory when this beautifully-bred son of Galileo and Ouija Board breezed past Kingston Hill at Epsom and then hacked up at long odds-on in the Irish equivalent. Dropping back down in distance at York, Australia powered to the front approaching the furlong pole and comfortably held off The Grey Gatsby to prevail by two lengths. Owner Michael Tabor said: “You go for a Derby because there’s nothing like a Derby, but the truth of the matter is taking him to a mile and a quarter shows the speed he’s got!”

Sea The Stars (2009)

The John Oxx-trained superstar took a similar route to the Knavesmire as City Of Troy has, only he did the business in the 2000 Guineas before also claiming a classy Derby triumph and then digging deep to see off Rip Van Winkle in the Eclipse at Sandown. At York, Sea The Stars scared off all but three Ballydoyle opponents – outstaying main rival Mastercraftsman and two rank outsiders. Jockey Mick Kinane beamed: “The last couple of years, I have been searching for a good horse, and then suddenly a great one comes along in the twilight of my life, and it is a privilege. He is the best horse I have ridden, and I have ridden some great ones.”

Authorized (2007)

After romping home by five lengths to give Frankie Dettori an elusive first Derby win, Peter Chapple-Hyam’s charge suffered a surprise defeat in the Eclipse but then bounced back to top form when getting the better of Dylan Thomas at York, where he had previously been ultra-impressive in the Dante. “Epsom meant everything, but that was for me. This was for Authorized and I was so pleased for him,” said Chapple-Hyam. “It seems that in this country people like to knock winners – not just horses, but our top sportsmen. People have knocked Authorized, so he had to prove himself and he did.”

Troy (1979)

Willie Carson’s faith in Troy was rewarded when he stormed to a spectacular seven-length triumph in the Derby, despite being only the third-favourite behind better-fancied stablemate Milford. Another convincing victory in the Irish equivalent followed and Dick Hern’s colt also picked up a more workmanlike win in Ascot’s King George before heading to the Knavesmire. In a race then titled the Benson & Hedges Gold Cup, Troy appeared to have plenty to do when well adrift of Lyphard’s Wish and Crimson Beau in the home straight, but ultimately stayed on strongly to secure a cosy success.

Roberto (1972)

Vincent O’Brien’s colt just edged out future Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Rheingold in a ding-dong battle at Epsom, but was subsequently well beaten in the Irish Derby and Lester Piggott deserted him to ride Rheingold in their York rematch, the inaugural running of this race. That left his American owners to bring in Panamanian-born US Hall of Fame jockey Braulio Baeza, who set a strong gallop. Rheingold struggled with the scorching pace, but Roberto still had to fend off the challenge of the previously unbeaten Brigadier Gerard before going on to win by three lengths. It was to be the great Brigadier Gerard’s only defeat in 18 career starts.