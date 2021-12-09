09 December 2021

Frost receives warm applause in victory from Warwick racegoers

By NewsChain Sport
09 December 2021

Bryony Frost received a warm reception after winning the opening race at Warwick on Thursday.

At around the same time the independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority ruled she had been bullied and harassed by fellow rider Robbie Dunne, Frost was in competitive action aboard Graystone for trainer Lucy Wadham.

Having been placed on his first two jumping starts, the Dark Angel gelding was an 11-4 chance for the Agetur (UK) Ltd Juvenile Maiden Hurdle and produced a dominant front-running display.

Saint Riquier, the 13-8 favourite, attempted to close the gap from the home turn, but Graystone proved seven lengths too strong and Frost returned to the winner’s enclosure to applause from racegoers.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sienna Miller alleges The Sun ‘leaked’ news of her pregnancy as she settles phone-hacking claim

world news

New Zealand reveals unique plan which effectively prevents anyone under 14 from ever being able to buy cigarettes

world news

More bad news for Boris! Now Tories are fined £17,800 over donation for refurbishment of Prime Minister’s Downing Street flat

news