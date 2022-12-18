Frost set for Wednesday return, in time for Frodon on Boxing Day

Bryony Frost is gearing up for a return to the saddle following a spill at Bangor last month, with sights firmly set on partnering Frodon in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The 27-year-old provided one of the upsets of the season when steering the 20-1 shot to success in the three-mile Grade One feature in 2020.

However, a broken collar bone is the latest setback the rider has had to endure in an injury-interrupted year.

Thankfully, she is poised to return later this week, should she get the green light from tests at Oaksey House, a rehabilitation treatment centre in Lambourn.

“I’m excited to say that, all being well, I’ll be back on the racecourse at Lingfield on Wednesday, so I should be fit again for Frodon in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day, just as I hoped,” Frost commented on her Betfair blog.

“I’ve got another hurdle to jump first, when I return to Oaksey House on Monday, for what is known as a ‘return to ride’ test, but while I’m not taking passing it for granted, I’ve been through it quite a few times before and I know my body well enough to know that it’s mended.

“Ever since the fall at Bangor at the end of last month, I’ve had riding ‘Frode’ again in the King George as my big goal, and my recovery has gone just as I hoped it would.

“I had my concussion test last week… the return to ride test is the last hurdle, and then we are good to go.

“I know I was lucky at Bangor. It was my third big fall in 12 months and the damage could have been an awful lot worse. Once I knew it was ‘just’ a fractured collar bone, I was pretty confident I’d be back in time so long as I didn’t push myself too hard.”

Frost has taken time away from racing to have a short break in Florence with her parents, but is now refreshed and raring to go again, and partnered 10-year-old Frodon in a piece of work at Paul Nicholls’ Ditcheat yard on Saturday.

“It was great to get back on Frode,” she added. “He’s in fantastic form. I’d like to think he was pleased to see me, and he was throwing his head around and squealing when I got on him. We cantered down to the loop, where we did a few circuits before doing a half-speed back towards home. I felt really good, and so did he.”

Frost is expected to make her return on Frodon’s unraced half-sister, Country Lady, in the Download The At The Races App Mares’ Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race.

She added: “I always hoped to get a ride or two before Boxing Day, and although the Christmas shut down doesn’t help, it looks as if it will happen. It’s a big step towards riding in the King George.”