Fry hoping Love will prevail in Festival prep

Harry Fry is concentrating solely on Love Envoi as his star mare prepares to complete her Cheltenham Festival preparation at Warwick on Saturday.

The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle is shaping up to be one of the events of the whole week with dual champion hurdler Honeysuckle confirmed to join Love Envoi and possibly the likes of defending champion Marie’s Rock and Epatante in the line-up on March 14.

However, while admitting it will be highly competitive, Fry’s focus remains firmly fixed on getting the winner of last year’s mares’ novices’ hurdle at the Festival to peak again at Prestbury Park next month.

“Whether its Honeysuckle, Epatante or Marie’s Rock, it’s going to be a fiercely competitive race,” Fry told Tattersalls Cheltenham.

“All we can do is worry about getting Love Envoi there in tip-top form. On the day, we can think about who is in opposition and go there with confidence in our mare that she can come out on top.”

The seven-year-old has suffered just one defeat in nine starts and is unbeaten this season following two victories at Sandown.

She is now set to go to post for the Virgin Bet Warwick Mares’ Hurdle searching her second Listed prize of the season in a race won last year by eventual Mares’ Hurdle champion Marie’s Rock.

“We started off this campaign at Sandown in a handicap hurdle, purely because there were not that many options open to her,” continued Fry, whose charge was a graduate of the 2021 Tattersalls Cheltenham March Sale.

“She was a course winner in Grade Two company, so we thought it was an ideal starting point over the two miles. We were delighted when she was able to carry all that weight against the boys to make a winning start to the campaign.

“The races very much slotted into place from the turn of the year. Returning to Sandown for a Listed mares’ hurdle was always the plan then this race at Warwick is another Mares’ Hurdle ‘trial’.

“It was won by Marie’s Rock en route to winning the Mares’ Hurdle last year, so is a proven stepping-stone to the Festival. Hopefully we can follow in her footsteps.”