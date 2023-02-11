Funambule Sivola bounces back to defend Game Spirit crown

Funambule Sivola returned to form to record back-to-back success in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at Newbury, in which hot favourite Greaneteen finished only third of the four runners.

The Venetia Williams-trained eight-year-old was on the crest of a wave when winning this race 12 months ago and went on to finish a very creditable second to Energumene in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

However, in three previous runs this season he had looked a shadow of his former self and he was sent off 7-1 to return to winning ways.

Prominent throughout, Charlie Deutsch always looked happy whereas Greaneteen did not make life easy for Harry Cobden, racing keen early and making niggly errors.

With Elixir De Nutz running in snatches and Malystic’s jumping leaving him with plenty to do, Funambule Sivola ended up running out a three and a half length winner from Elixir De Nutz.

Williams said: “The only time he’s run poorly was at Kempton at Christmas.

“Cheltenham last time he had every chance turning for home and probably in a truly-run race at a good gallop, he probably doesn’t really stay two miles round Cheltenham. You’d question that with being second in the Champion Chase at the Festival. They called that heavy, but it was just wet, there wasn’t any great depth.

“I have to give Charlie a lot of credit, not just for a superb ride, but also the chat we had before the race and he said this horse loves this ground and this has got to be his race.

“The worry about this horse is that he had a tendon injury before we ever ran him, so you are trying to be a little more careful with those type of horses.

“But he is a small horse, he is a quick horse and you have a tricky dilemma – you are trying to mind him, but at the same time, it is what he enjoys.

“The Champion Chase will be his next run.”