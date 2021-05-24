Furtado harbouring high hopes for Eagleway

Ivan Furtado is looking forward to the rest of the season with Eagleway after the French import made a creditable British debut at Ascot earlier this month.

The five-year-old was outran his odds of 80-1 when only beaten half a length by River Nymph in the 27-runner Victoria Cup over seven furlongs.

Furtado, who bought the Sakhee’s Secret gelding out of a Deauville claimer in August, expects Eagleway to be just as effective at a mile.

The Newark trainer has given Eagleway an entry in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, but will be pleasantly surprised if he makes the cut.

“We were delighted with his run last time. Obviously, we’d like to get him in at Royal Ascot, but it’s a question mark if he’ll get in or not.” said Furtado.

“He’s a nice horse and if he doesn’t go to Ascot, we’ll have to find somewhere else. We think he is better with juice in the ground. He will stay a mile as well and he will be a nice, fun horse.

“For him to get in at Ascot, I think it will need to be soft ground for others not to declare. In normal circumstances we’d struggle to get in, unfortunately.”

Furtado explained how he came to buy Eagleway.

“We bought him out of a French claimer. We’ve done quite well with horses from French claimers. He had good form there,” he added.

“He has improved since he came to the yard as well. He’s a lovely horse and he was a cheap horse – he was only about £22,000.”