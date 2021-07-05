Further big-race targets on the horizon for Highland Princess

John Quinn is to consider two contrasting targets for Highland Princess after the filly continued her progression with victory in a Listed contest at Chelmsford.

The four-year-old is likely to go for one of her two early-closing entries over seven furlongs, either the hurly burly of the Moet & Chandon International Heritage Handicap at Ascot on July 24 or the Group Two Sky Bet City of York Stakes at York on August 21.

Highland Princess burst on to the scene when taking the Buckingham Palace Handicap at Royal Ascot – and followed up with a game all-the-way win in the Queen Charlotte Fillies’ Stakes on Sunday.

“She’s a very tough genuine filly. I’m delighted with her,” said Quinn.

“She’s in the big handicap at Ascot and she’s also in a Group Two at York. We’ll see. I haven’t really thought about it yet.”

Quinn revealed his two smart sprinters, Keep Busy and Liberty Beach, could go for the Group Two Paddy Power Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh on July 17.

Keep Buy has run twice since they finished fifth and sixth respectively behind Oxted in the King’s Stand Stakes at the Royal meeting.

After landing a Listed prize at Ayr seven days later, Keep Busy reappeared in the Coral Charge at Sandown on Saturday, but was slowly away and suffered trouble in running. She eventually finished seventh behind Came From The Dark.

“Something kicked off in the gates near her and she missed the break. Then she got stuck down the inside,” said the North Yorkshire trainer.

“It just didn’t happen, but she’s fine and she’ll go for the Sapphire at the Curragh.

“Liberty Beach is very well. The two of them might run in the same race.”