Fury Road battles to Down Royal triumph

Fury Road just managed to get the better of Delvino in a titanic tussle in the Eventsec Chase at Down Royal.

Gordon Elliott’s charge had finished second to Ahoy Senor at Aintree in April, having won a Grade One himself at Leopardstown over Christmas.

That form was over three miles, however, and he needed every yard in this Grade Two, over just short of two and a half, to reel in Dermot McLoughlin’s mare, who was in receipt of 18lb.

“Jack (Kennedy) gave him a great ride. He said he wasn’t in love with the ground,” said Elliott of his 7-2 winner.

“He’ll improve from that going forward, he galloped the whole way.

“We’ll step him up in trip, he wants further, but I love the way from the top of the hill down he galloped the whole way.”

Elliott also won the closing bumper with the Jamie Codd-ridden King Of Kingsfield (8-13 favourite)

Cougar may be bred to win a Derby but he is proving more than useful over timber and extended his unbeaten record to two in the Value Cabs 3-Y-O Hurdle.

With a roll of honour that includes Guitar Pete, Espoir D’Allen and Quilixios it usually takes a very smart juvenile to win it, and Cougar’s presence appeared to have scared away most credible opposition. The 5-6 favourite was never in any danger, winning by three lengths.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien on the Flat, the Deep Impact colt is now with Padraig Roche.

“He was plenty keen which wouldn’t be like him. He jumped great and it’s great to have a horse like him in the yard,” said Roche.

“He doesn’t mind the (testing) conditions and it is great that he won, I’m delighted to have him.

“Mark said he jumped well and is improving all the time. He is a horse to look forward to.”

When asked if the Grade Three at Fairyhouse in December would be next on the agenda, he replied: “JP (McManus, owner) and Frank (Berry, racing manager) will decide that, we haven’t discussed it yet anyway.”

Berry added: “Yes, I think the Grade Three in Fairyhouse could be next for him.”

The same McManus silks were then carried to victory by Gavin Cromwell’s newcomer Invictus Machin (12-1) in the Tayto Group Maiden Hurdle.

Cromwell said: “I would have been very disappointed if he didn’t run a good solid race.

“I didn’t get a chance to talk to Keith (Donoghue) yet, but I imagine he was raw early on and, when he got the hang of things in the second half of the race, he showed his ability.”

Cromwell and Donoghue were also on the mark with Final Orders (2-1 favourite) in the Start Your Free Trial Now At racingtv.com Handicap Chase.