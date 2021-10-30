Fusil Raffles prevails in eventful Charlie Hall
All the attention ahead of the Grade Two contest was on defending champion Cyrname, who was a fine winner last year before his season tailed off and he underwent wind surgery over the summer.
Sent off an 85-40 chance, Cyrname took up his usual prominent position through the early stages and was still in front until Harry Skelton decided to kick on aboard 2-1 favourite Shan Blue at the turn for home.
The second-season chaser quickly built up a healthy lead only to get the third-last all wrong and crash out.
That gave the rest of the field a second bite of the cherry and it was Fusil Raffles and Daryl Jacob who seized the advantage, jumping the penultimate fence in the lead.
He then cleared the last in fine style to secure a four-and-a-half-length success over Kitty’s Light with Clondaw Castle back in third.
Cyrname was pulled up before the last and Nicholls reported his charge to have suffered breathing issues again.
He said: “He choked again and once he choked that was it. Once minute he was going and the next he wasn’t.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox