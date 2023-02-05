Gaelic Warrior has ‘serious engine’ and exciting ambitions at Cheltenham

Gaelic Warrior has big-race Cheltenham ambitions after running out a comfortable victor of the Festina Lente Charity Liffey Handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The five-year-old – narrowly beaten when heavily-backed at the Festival in March – was the 10-11 favourite after facile successes in both hurdle starts this season, winning two contests by a combined 101 lengths.

Under Paul Townend the Rich Ricci-owned gelding was never any further back than the front group and when asked to quicken when turning for home he galloped clear to prevail under top-weight by three and three-quarter lengths.

“He has a bit of class and he proved it there, to do that in a competitive handicap was very good,” said trainer Willie Mullins.

“Paul tried to get a nice position on the inside and then find a bit of room after the second-last. The horse had plenty in reserve.

“We always thought he had a serious engine and he’s progressing all the time.

“He’s in the Supreme and Ballymore, I’ll have a good chat with Paul later on and see what direction we go with him.

“We’ll see what the fallout of this weekend is and see what we have for different races.

“He looked like a horse that’s still maturing and improving. He looked like a horse that could be a really nice novice chaser as well.

“We’ll see how he finishes out the season, obviously there is Cheltenham and Punchestown to come yet.”

Gordon Elliott’s The Goffer pocketed a valuable prize when winning the Bulmers Leopardstown Handicap Chase.

He was sent off a 10-1 chance in the hands of Davy Russell, who was chasing a double on the card after earlier Grade One success aboard Mighty Potter.

In a large field of 23 The Goffer was allowed to bide his time in mid division, picking his way through rivals around the final bend and over the last fence.

From there he battled into the lead, passing Paul Gilligan’s Glamorgan Duke to cross the line two lengths ahead.

“We thought he had a chance on the drying ground,” said Elliott.

“He probably wants a bit further but he jumped great and galloped the whole way to the line, we’re very happy.

“Davy was great on him. I told him to go out and take every chance, don’t leave the paint. In those big handicaps that’s what you have to do.

“We’ll look at all those long-distance races and he could be an Irish National horse.”

Liz Doyle’s Ballybawn Belter returned to Leopardstown to take the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle.

A bumper winner at the Dublin track last year, the mare has taken a little while to get the hang of hurdling but hit her stride with a convincing two-length success under Simon Torrens at a price of 16-1.

“I’m very pleased. She won her bumper here in similar fashion,” said Doyle.

“It was probably about two furlongs too short for her, but I thought the good gallop would help us.

“She jumps very well now. When she started she was very awkward over her hurdles on her first couple of runs. She was very slow, a bit right and left. It came together on her last couple of runs.

“She pinged the last and I’m thrilled.”

In the Grade Two Coolmore N.H. Sires “Santiago” Irish EBF Mares I.N.H. Flat Race it was Willie and Patrick Mullins who combined to win with Fun Fun Fun.

As the 9-4 favourite, the five-year-old built on a 10-length maiden victory at Sligo to land the Group Two by nearly the same distance when coming home nine and a half lengths to the good.

“It was a very impressive performance because she had a break since her last run and I didn’t think she had enough done,” said the trainer.

“She looked like she had blown up coming out of the back stretch and she looked in trouble about three furlongs out.

“Patrick said when he pulled her to the outside she got her second wind and she just took off. She looks to be a serious mare.

“She’s entitled to go anywhere she wants now. Do you go to Cheltenham or to the mares’ bumper in Aintree?

“She’s well entitled to go wherever connections decide and I’d dare say Patrick will probably have a fair say in that along with Simon and Isaac (Munir and Souede, owners).”