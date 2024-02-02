Gaelic Warrior upped in trip at DRF on Sunday

Gaelic Warrior will clash with highly-regarded stablemates Fact To File and Grangeclare West in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Having decided against taking on Marine Nationale in the Irish Arkle over two miles and one furlong on Saturday, Willie Mullins instead runs Gaelic Warrior over an extra four and a half furlongs.

It is by no means an easy option, though, with Fact To File, so impressive in beating Zanahiyr last time out, and Grangeclare West, unbeaten in two over fences and a six-length winner of a Grade One, in opposition.

The two other runners in the race are both trained by Gordon Elliott. American Mike, who beat Fact To File on their respective chasing debuts, and Found A Fifty, although he is declared for the Irish Arkle 24 hours earlier.

There are also only five in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, with Mullins responsible for four.

El Fabiolo is a hot favourite having skipped the rearranged Clarence House. His three stablemates taking him on are all owned by JP McManus in Dinoblue, Sant Roi and Gentleman De Mee. Henry de Bromhead’s Captain Guinness is the only other runner.

Mullins is responsible for three of the five in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle.

State Man, looking for a repeat win, will again clash with Impaire Et Passe, who chased him home at Christmas. Echoes In Rain is the other Mullins runner.

Bob Olinger and rank outsider Fils D’oudairies complete the quintet.

The other Grade One action sees Mullins’ Ballyburn clash with Gordon Elliott’s Farren Glory.

Ballyburn is a hot favourite but Farren Glory is unlucky not to be a dual Grade One winner already, having won the Royal Bond before travelling much the best in the Formby at Aintree when falling two out.

De Bromhead’s Slade Steel is another nice prospect among the 10 runners.