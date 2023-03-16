Gala Marceau bidding to settle any Triumph Hurdle argument

Gala Marceau looks to confirm Dublin Racing Festival Form over Lossiemouth as Willie Mullins holds an enviable hand in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

She finished seven and a half lengths adrift of her stablemate Lossiemouth when they met over the Christmas period, but turned the tables in style to scoop Grade One honours at Leopardstown last month.

Many felt Lossiemouth was an unlucky loser on that occasion. Although Peter Molony, racing manager for owner Kenny Alexander of Honeysuckle fame, somewhat agrees, he believes Gala Marceau will be right in the mix once again if curbing her tendency to pull hard during her races.

He said: “Although Lossiemouth was unlucky on the day, Danny (Mullins, jockey) felt his lady wasn’t stopping and actually felt he was running away from her again at the end.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a horse pull so hard in a Grade One and win, so we’re hoping with the stronger pace on Friday she will settle a bit better.

“If she settles she could be hard to beat – she will be there or thereabouts anyway.”

Gala Marceau will once again be partnered by Danny Mullins and connections are delighted to have retained his services.

“We were a small bit worried he might have to ride one of the other two, but he said a couple of weeks ago he wasn’t getting off this lady,” continued Molony.

“She has won him a Grade One and he wasn’t going to jump off her. We are very happy about that.”

Paul Townend will continue his association with Lossiemouth, who attempts to give owner Rich Ricci back to back victories in the race.

“I spent a lot of time trying to figure out which one I would ride,” the leading jockey told Ladbrokes.

“I am happy to be on Lossiemouth but whether I am on the right one remains to be seen.

“We were unlucky at the Dublin Racing Festival. She showed huge ability in her two wins before that and to get as close as she did to Gala Marceau after suffering so much interference that day was impressive.

“My horse has the form in the book so I sided with her.”

The respective choices of Mullins and Townend allows Patrick Mullins to come in for the plum ride aboard Blood Destiny, who has disposed his stablemate Lossiemouth at the top of the market in recent weeks.

Second to Bo Zenith in his sole start in France, he has done nothing wrong in two appearances for Mullins, beating a useful cast that included Tuesday’s Boodles winner Jazzy Matty by 18 lengths at Fairyhouse in January.

The Dublin Racing Festival came too soon for him to test his mettle against his esteemed colleagues, but he is rated highly by the master of Closutton.

He said: “Blood Destiny is very good and I just felt it was only three weeks since his last run, he’s only four and it was going to be a hard race if he ran in it.

“He’ll go there a bit fresher and he’s a fair sort.”

The Mullins hand is strengthened by Zenta, who created a taking impression at Fairyhouse last month when winning a Grade Three with ease.

“Apart from a few mistakes she won really nicely at Fairyhouse,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus.

“It looks a very hot race and she has it all to do, but it looks a nice race to run her in.”

He's trending in the right direction

Je Garde, Cinsa and Gust Of Wind are the others representing Mullins, with the latter backed to build on her debut for the yard at Leopardstown last month.

“He is quite unique in terms of his appearance – he looks like a Dalmatian,” said Craig Kieswetter of Barnane Stud, who own in the gelding in partnership with the Heffer family at Hollywood Bets.

“Ross Doyle (bloodstock agent) rang me up after he ran in France and said to me, ‘you have to buy this horse, he looks to have tremendous potential’. We have full trust in Ross and Peter and Anna (the Doyles) and, when they come to us so adamant and so confident in a horse, most of the time our arm gets twisted.

“He’s trending in the right direction and he’s obviously raced in Graded company before, but he is still inexperienced for his age.

“We are excited by him, but we’re not going there expecting overly much. We’re hoping for a decent run and he’s one we have highlighted as with a bit more experience and time to strengthen up, could be a proper Graded-race horse at all future festivals.”

The late defection of Scriptwriter has left the home challenge looking extremely weak, with Ben Pauling leading the charge with his new recruit from France, Jipcot – who was supplemented into the race at the six-day stage.

The Naunton Downs handler is also represented by Active Duty, while Gary Moore is hoping to see the Jupiter Du Gite who bolted up on debut at Newbury rather than the version which bombed out at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day.

He said: “He’s a hard horse to gauge at home and the way he ran first time was probably the biggest surprise I’ve had all season to be honest with you. In contrast, the way he ran the second time was no surprise.

“That’s him, he’s obviously a very talented horse and he’s had a good break between races now. He goes there in very special order with himself – he’s in really great order.

“I think the thing with him is he has got to have really soft ground – that day at Newbury it was very soft and he enjoyed it.”