Gala Marceau provides Mullins with Auteuil glory

Gala Marceau ran out a convincing winner of the Prix Alain du Breil at Auteuil to give Willie Mullins a third win in the big four-year-old Grade One.

Mullins also ran Zarak The Brave in the race and the betting suggested he was the better fancied of the pair but having been settled in the rear by Paul Townend, he could only run on into third, ultimately beaten a long way.

Gala Marceau was ridden by Danny Mullins, as she has been all season which had already been fruitful.

She beat stablemate Lossiemouth at the Dublin Racing Festival before finishing second to that rival in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and third at Punchestown but with that one staying in Closutton this weekend, she was able to return to winning ways.

Losange Bleu, the favourite, set out to make all but Gala Marceau always looked to be travelling strongly and when she jumped upsides at the last the race was over in a matter of strides as she pulled seven lengths clear.

Mullins has previously won the race with Diakali in 2013 and Footpad three years later.

Ireland’s champion trainer had earlier been out of luck with Franco De Port and Carefully Selected in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris having also drawn a blank on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing Willie Mullins said: “A winner at last!

“We were getting worried but we had no excuses for any of the others, they just weren’t good enough on the day.

“This mare was a revelation. She has been improving all season. I said to Danny just get her settled and get her coming home. Once he got her settled he just kept counting down the furlongs and when she took over the race was over.

“It’s a big improvement for her and a notable scalp too because there was a lot of confidence behind the favourite so we’re very pleased. Zarak The Brave didn’t jump well enough in the first mile, he didn’t have the experience.

“We’ll be back and it’s nice to have one on the board.”

Danny Mullins said: “I’m lucky enough to be a small part of a very big team and to get another Grade One winner on the board is fantastic, this is the last really big weekend of the jumps season.

“The mare has been very good to me this season, she ran very well at Cheltenham and she showed how tough she was today.

“She jumped fantastic down the back which enabled me to save a bit for the home turn and she hit the line very strong, she wasn’t stopping.

“She has won a Grade One in Ireland, ran with a lot of credit at the big festivals and to come here and win, we’re delighted. Next season could be bright for her as well.

“It’s fantastic to win here. For me it’s all about winning the Grade Ones and to do that in Ireland, England, America and now here – I might try a few places further afield now, it’s all about enjoying it.”