Galia Des Liteaux starts season off with victory at Market Rasen

Dan Skelton’s Galia Des Liteaux made a winning start to her season in the Rhino.Bet Bud Booth Mares’ Chase at Market Rasen.

The Listed contest attracted five runners, of which she was the 5-6 favourite as a proven Graded-race performer who was set some tough assignments at the latter end of last season.

Fifth in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham and fourth in the Mildmay at Aintree, the bay made her return over three miles in Lincolnshire and was partnered by usual rider Harry Skelton.

Martin Keighley’s Found On made the running and jumped soundly in front with the favourite in her slipstream, and it was on the home turn that the market leader first began to throw down a challenge.

Initially she look set to easily pull clear, but Found On was dogged behind her and Jedd O’Keeffe’s Fairfield Ferrata did not fold readily and so Galila Des Liteaux looked grateful for the staying trip when regaining dominance late on.

“She is talented, we got the job done in the end but I think the track was probably sharp enough for her,” said the winning jockey.

“It’s a Listed race, this is where Dan wanted to come right from the end of last season. This was were we wanted to start her off, she stays really well and got the job done well at the line.

“Sean (Bowen, Found On) was going a good gallop in front, she was jumping well but it was all just happening a bit quick for her. I was mindful that I didn’t want him to have it his own way up front and then turn in and be gone on me, I knew I wouldn’t pick him up late on.

“I’ve let her pop three out, pop the second-last, I looked around and I knew I’d need a good one and she had plenty left and would keep finding for me. She was good at the last and then galloped on.

“I don’t think we’ve seen her at her best there, but she’s one that tries and that’s what you need.”

Ruth Jefferson’s Southern Babylon impressed when taking the Download The Rhino.Bet App EBF Mares’ “NH” Maiden Hurdle under Richie McLernon.

The five-year-old was second in a point-to-point before joining Jefferson’s yard and made her debut for the stable in a Sedgefield maiden in late October, finishing second over two miles and one furlong in an encouraging run.

She was stepped up to just over two and a half miles at Market Rasen and seemed to relish the trip, jumping neatly and travelling well throughout before pulling away down the home straight to cross the line two and a quarter lengths ahead.

“I wasn’t going to step her up in trip after last time but this race was here and she’s seemed to really like going further,” said Jefferson of her 4-1 scorer.

“She’s a nice, straightforward horse and she’s done that well. She didn’t do much wrong last time and came on for it.

“She’ll be versatile with her trip, I’m really pleased with her there.”

Harry Derham continued in fine form as Picks Lad (6-4 favourite) made a faultless chasing debut in the Daily Charged Up Offers At Rhino.Bet Novices’ Handicap Chase.

The gelding was making his first start for the stable after a hurdling career with Kim Bailey and was the 6-4 favourite for his first attempt around a course of fences.

Under Paul O’Brien he made the running all the way over the three miles and jumped with great fluency throughout, gaining ground at the head the field in the home straight and finding himself comfortably clear at the last.

“I’m delighted with that and most of all for the syndicate OLBG have put together, who own him,” Derham said.

“We knew he’d make a nice chaser and he’s jumped really well around there, he’s a nice horse and Paul just does so well with these novice chasers.

“We’ll plan something out for him at the end of the season and see how we go up until then.”

Norman Fletcher ran a pleasing race to land the Discover What’s Trending At Rhino.Bet Casino Maiden Hurdle for Sam and Nigel Twiston-Davies.

The four-year-old is a dual bumper winner and although he fell on his hurdling debut, he was the runner-up on his second attempt over obstacles and came into this contest the 5-6 favourite.

In a busy field of 14 he travelled well and comfortably strode to a two-and-a-quarter-length victory to get off the mark over hurdles.

Caro Des Flos went one better than his effort 12 months ago to take the Follow Us On Twitter @betrhino Handicap Chase for Julian Smith and Harry Bannister.

The 11-year-old stayed on at the front of a well strung out field of 10 and crossed the line at a canter having started as the 4-1 favourite.