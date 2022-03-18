Galopin Des Champs ‘fine’ following unfortunate Festival fall
Willie Mullins gave Galopin Des Champs a clean bill of health on Friday, the day after his dramatic exit at Cheltenham.
The hugely exciting six-year-old had Bob Olinger at his mercy approaching the final fence in the Turners’ Novices Chase – but while he jumped it perfectly well, he almost inexplicably crumbled on landing.
“Galopin is fine – he arrived home this morning,” said Mullins
“He just got his leg caught in the reins yesterday and there were absolutely no issues other than that.
“We’ll get him to Punchestown if we can. Most of my team go to Punchestown as it suits us better (than Aintree).
“There’s not one scratch on him.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox