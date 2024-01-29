Galopin set to lead Mullins big guns into battle at the weekend
Galopin Des Champs remains on course to spearhead what is sure to be a formidable team for Willie Mullins into battle at this weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival.
The reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup hero bounced back to his best with a scintillating performance in Leopardstown’s Savills Chase over Christmas period and will be short odds to follow up with a successful defence of the Irish Gold Cup at the Foxrock circuit on Saturday.
Following six winners across three meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday, a Sunday treble at Naas and two more victories at Punchestown on Monday, the champion trainer is firing on all cylinders ahead of a high-profile meeting he traditionally dominates.
And with Galopin Des Champs set to be joined by the likes of State Man, El Fabiolo and a whole host of promising novices, another Mullins bonanza could be in store.
“Everything is going well and at the moment everything is on song, unless something works bad during the week,” he said.
“He (Galopin Des Champs) is all set for it and he’s going to work tomorrow or the next day.
“We’re happy, there is no reason that we’re not happy at the moment – we’re very happy with him.
“They are getting enough rain up there. I think they got plenty today and there is more forecast, it was probably needed.”
