Galvin keeps up winning run on Punchestown return
Galvin took his winning run to six with a pleasing display on his seasonal debut in the Irish Daily Star – Best For Racing Coverage Chase at Punchestown
Absent since winning the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when in the temporary care of Ian Ferguson as Gordon Elliott served a six-month suspension, Galvin got the new campaign off to the ideal start in the Grade Three heat.
The Willie Mullins pair of Brahma Bull and Annamix ensured it was a proper test over three miles, with Davy Russell happy to sit in third place in the five-runner field.
Annamix tried to set sail for home after the third-last fence, but Galvin (evens favourite) was up to the challenge despite his seven-month absence.
The seven-year-old jumped the final obstacle with a narrow lead and kept on stoutly to hold the renewed bid of Annamix by half a length.
Elliott said: “I thought it was a good performance with the weight he had, and we knew he was going to come on plenty from it. He was up against two race-fit horses.
“He’s entered in Down Royal and is a horse to look forward to for the season. It’s a race (Ladbrokes Champion Chase) that could cut up and he looks like he’s entitled to take his chance in a Grade One.
“We missed Listowel as we thought it was coming a bit too soon for him and he’s having a good blow after that race today.
“He only really does what he has to do, but he’s a grand honest horse and this has been a lucky race for us.”
Owned by Ronnie Bartlett, Galvin was cut to 33-1 from 40-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Paddy Power.
Elliott added: “He might be more of a Grand National horse than a Gold Cup horse, but he knows how to win.
“He doesn’t want bottomless ground.”
Embittered landed a first graded success with a game performance in the Extra Places Everyday At BetVictor Novice Chase.
Bryan Cooper sent the Joseph O’Brien-trained seven-year-old into the lead two out after Exit Poll, who had beaten him at Roscommon, faded after setting the pace.
Embittered (5-4 favourite) stuck on well to hold the challenge of Hurricane Georgie by two and a quarter lengths to claim the Grade Three prize.
O’Brien’s assistant Brendan Powell said: “It was probably a bit sharp for him the last day and they got him out of his comfort zone halfway around. The extra few furlongs today suited him.
“He jumped lovely today and I thought he won the race by taking the other horse on a long way out.
“He tends to jump a bit left at times, but he jumped pretty straight today. Bryan gave him a lovely ride.”
My Mate Mozzie (11-8) was an impressive winner on his debut over the smaller obstacles in the BetVictor Proud To Support Irish Racing Maiden Hurdle.
A point-to-point and bumper scorer, Gavin Cromwell’s five-year-old made all under Sean Flanagan to beat smart Flat performer Barbados by eight lengths.
Cromwell said: “He’s a lovely horse and likes a bit of nice ground. He looks a nice festival horse.
“I haven’t really formed a plan, but maybe something like Leopardstown with some nice ground at Christmas and then the spring. I wouldn’t like to run him on heavy ground.
“He’s a very straightforward horse and has been very good from day one. He does everything professionally.”
My Mate Mozzie was introduced at 50-1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with Betfair and Paddy Power.
