Galvin keeps up winning run on Punchestown return

Galvin took his winning run to six with a pleasing display on his seasonal debut in the Irish Daily Star – Best For Racing Coverage Chase at Punchestown

Absent since winning the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when in the temporary care of Ian Ferguson as Gordon Elliott served a six-month suspension, Galvin got the new campaign off to the ideal start in the Grade Three heat.

The Willie Mullins pair of Brahma Bull and Annamix ensured it was a proper test over three miles, with Davy Russell happy to sit in third place in the five-runner field.

Annamix tried to set sail for home after the third-last fence, but Galvin (evens favourite) was up to the challenge despite his seven-month absence.

The seven-year-old jumped the final obstacle with a narrow lead and kept on stoutly to hold the renewed bid of Annamix by half a length.

Davy Russell (right) with Galvin after their Grade Three success at Punchestown (Alan Magee/PA)

Elliott said: “I thought it was a good performance with the weight he had, and we knew he was going to come on plenty from it. He was up against two race-fit horses.

“He’s entered in Down Royal and is a horse to look forward to for the season. It’s a race (Ladbrokes Champion Chase) that could cut up and he looks like he’s entitled to take his chance in a Grade One.

“We missed Listowel as we thought it was coming a bit too soon for him and he’s having a good blow after that race today.

“He only really does what he has to do, but he’s a grand honest horse and this has been a lucky race for us.”

Owned by Ronnie Bartlett, Galvin was cut to 33-1 from 40-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Paddy Power.

Elliott added: “He might be more of a Grand National horse than a Gold Cup horse, but he knows how to win.

“He doesn’t want bottomless ground.”

Embittered and jockey Bryan Cooper after their triumph in the Extra Places Everyday at Bet Victor Novice Chase (Alan Magee/PA)

Embittered landed a first graded success with a game performance in the Extra Places Everyday At BetVictor Novice Chase.

Bryan Cooper sent the Joseph O’Brien-trained seven-year-old into the lead two out after Exit Poll, who had beaten him at Roscommon, faded after setting the pace.

Embittered (5-4 favourite) stuck on well to hold the challenge of Hurricane Georgie by two and a quarter lengths to claim the Grade Three prize.

O’Brien’s assistant Brendan Powell said: “It was probably a bit sharp for him the last day and they got him out of his comfort zone halfway around. The extra few furlongs today suited him.

“He jumped lovely today and I thought he won the race by taking the other horse on a long way out.

“He tends to jump a bit left at times, but he jumped pretty straight today. Bryan gave him a lovely ride.”

My Mate Mozzie on his way to victory in the BetVictor Proud To Support Irish Racing Maiden Hurdle (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

My Mate Mozzie (11-8) was an impressive winner on his debut over the smaller obstacles in the BetVictor Proud To Support Irish Racing Maiden Hurdle.

A point-to-point and bumper scorer, Gavin Cromwell’s five-year-old made all under Sean Flanagan to beat smart Flat performer Barbados by eight lengths.

Cromwell said: “He’s a lovely horse and likes a bit of nice ground. He looks a nice festival horse.

“I haven’t really formed a plan, but maybe something like Leopardstown with some nice ground at Christmas and then the spring. I wouldn’t like to run him on heavy ground.

“He’s a very straightforward horse and has been very good from day one. He does everything professionally.”

My Mate Mozzie was introduced at 50-1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with Betfair and Paddy Power.