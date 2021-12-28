28 December 2021

Galvin snatches Savills success in Leopardstown thriller

28 December 2021

Galvin pounced in the dying strides to deny A Plus Tard back-to-back victories in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown

A Plus Tard held a narrow lead over Kemboy at the final fence but last month’s impressive Betfair Chase victor could not ward off Galvin.

Davy Russell produced the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old with a terrific late charge to get up in the shadow of the post and land the prestigious prize at odds of 7-1 by a short head from the 8-11 favourite.

Kemboy (11-1), the winner in 2018, was three-quarters of a length away in third after making most of the running.

Galvin was cut to 8-1 from 16-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Coral and to 6-1 from 16s with Betfair.

