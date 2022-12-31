Gamaret does everything right on chasing bow

When the mud is flying, so are Venetia Williams’ horses. That is an adage that invariably holds true and the King’s Caple handler recorded winner number 17 for the season when Gamaret made a winning seasonal and chasing bow at a rain-lashed Newbury.

Charlie Deutsch gave the Coastal Path gelding a polished ride and the 5-2 favourite went on to take the Coral First For Horse Racing Handicap Chase by two and a quarter lengths from Gallic Geordie, having jumped well throughout.

Gamaret, owned by Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, took a Fontwell maiden hurdle in February and was having his first run since.

Deutsch said: “The fences are quite big, they went a good gallop and the ground is testing. He handled it really well. He’s a nice horse for the future.”

Williams added: “It was only two miles and first time over fences, two miles at Newbury on more traditional, drier ground would have been sharp enough, so the rain slowed the pace down a bit.

“He is a nice horse, but we mustn’t get carried away as he was running off 115.”

Owner Andrew John is relatively new to racing, having sold his pump business in Port Talbot 18 months ago.

Midnight Ginger (8-1) has certainly kept his enthusiasm flowing, registering her fifth career success for trainer Andrew Martin, gamely fending off Lime Drop to score by a length and three-quarters under 7lb claimer James Martin in the two-and-a-half-mile mares’ handicap hurdle.

“It is fantastic,” said John. “I know nothing about racing at all. I’ve always been a casual fan. We’ve had her 14 months and she has done so well for us. She is so gutsy.

“I think Andy wants to put her over fences, but I know nothing about it. I’m a novice – beginner’s luck.”