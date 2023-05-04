Gather Ye Rosebuds aiming to bloom in Classic trial

Jack Channon will fire Gather Ye Rosebuds at a Classic trial following her deeply impressive debut win at Newbury.

The Zoffany filly blitzed 15 rivals in a 10-furlong fillies’ maiden under Connor Beasley, romping to a nine-and-a-half-length success in soft ground.

Now the West Ilsley handler is looking to set her sights a little higher, after her surprise 33-1 success.

“She has come out of the race really well and she looks fantastic,” said Channon. “I’m really happy with the way she is progressing.

“We will probably have a look at one of the Oaks trials, maybe Lingfield (on Saturday week) or Newbury (Fillies’ Trial Stakes, May 20), I would have thought, in a couple of weeks’ time.

“She is in great form and we will aim her at one of those, I should think.”

Channon, who is in his first season with a training licence after taking over from his father, former Southampton and England international striker Mick Channon, was taken aback by the manner with which Gather Ye Rosebuds put her rivals to the sword.

He added: “I was surprised by what she did, but if you are expecting a horse to go and do that first time, then only Sir Henry (Cecil), when he had Frankel, could expect that!

“I expected her to run a nice race and I’d thought she would come on for the run. She seems to have done and we hope she is very nice.”