Gather Ye Rosebuds in full bloom for Jack Channon

Jack Channon appears to have found a very smart prospect early in his fledgling training career in the shape of Gather Ye Rosebuds, who took apart what looked a decent field in the Dreweatts Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newbury.

The daughter of Zoffany was sent off a relatively unconsidered 33-1 chance in a field of 16 that contained plenty of expensive purchases and blue-blooded newcomers.

But the writing was on the wall for plenty of them at halfway, as Connor Beasley cruised up into contention on Gather Ye Rosebuds.

Maman Joon, a 400,000 guineas buy for Amo Racing, and Hughie Morrison’s Mistral Star, from the family of Telecaster and second on her debut, were the only two still on the bridle with the eventual winner.

However, when Beasley asked his mount to go and win the race her response was immediate and she ploughed through the ground to beat Maman Joon by nine and a half lengths.

“She’s a very nice filly that has taken a long time to mature, and we know her family well,” said Channon of the half-sister to Certain Lad, a Group Three winner for his father, Mick.

“Mr (Paul) Shanahan and Mr (John) Magnier (owners) have shown a lot of patience with her, but she flourished in the last couple of weeks and was ready to run.

“She will handle any ground, she gets a mile and a quarter now and will stay a mile and a half in the future.

“I will talk to Mr Shanahan and Mr Magnier and we will look at something nice for her.”

He added: “Connor rode out this morning and everyone who comes and rides out for me will get opportunities.

“This is the best bunch of horses we’ve had in 10 years.”